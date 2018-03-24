Here's what Sunidhi Chauhan feels about The Remix's success

The Remix has been receiving a positive response all over



Amazon Prime Video's 'The Remix' has been garnering love and appreciation from all quarters. The Amazon Original is being hailed for staying true to its concept and being void of unnecessary drama. The Remix provides wholesome entertainment and has been celebrated as a musical extravaganza. Judged by renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan, celebrated music director Amit Trivedi and audience's favourite DJ Nucleya, 'Remix' is a popular concept across the globe which will be brought to India for the first time. The weekly reality show has streamed three episodes so far and the fourth one streams today. The show has been receiving a positive response all over.

Talking about the same, Sunidhi Chauhan said, "The Remix is a refreshing format of a music reality show that audiences are thoroughly enjoying. What I loved most about judging the show, is the lack of drama and the wholesome focus on music and the talent of popular contestants. Many of my friends in the industry have called me to share their appreciation of the show format and the groovy music created. They feel it is a non-stop foot tapping party and you just have to join in. I loved the remixed rendition of Sheila ki Jawaani, by Akasa and Skip in Episode 1. There's such a fresh spin given to the song. Being a show that pairs up singers and DJs, my journey on the show was fun and also a learning experience. I am glad viewers have welcomed the new format and are enjoying the show tremendously week after week!"

Hosted by renowned TV Actor Karan Tacker, 'The Remix' will is a 10 episodic show contesting 10 teams each comprising a Singer and Music Producer. The contestants create their own unique sound of music and compete against each other. Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and streams every Friday, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

