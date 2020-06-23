Here's what Sushmita Sen said when asked about nepotism in Bollywood

Amid the nepotism debate that was raised after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood celebrities have spoken out about their own experiences and journeys in the film industry. Recently, in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, Sushmita Sen was asked about her experience with nepotism in Bollywood, if any, and how she dealt with it.

A Twitter user asked her: "@thesushmitasen how you survived Nepotism in Bollywood??"

To this Sushmita Sen answered:

By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!!ðâ¤ï¸ð¤ I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya https://t.co/or0a3Myz8c — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

A simple and sophisticated answer, just like the graceful actress herself, right? The AMA session spoke majorly about Sushmita Sen's comeback to the screen with her web series Aarya.

The actress's fans were all praise for her performance in the show, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. One of them asked Sushmita, "It felt like a dream to see you ruling over the screen after so long. You were the HERO of the series. How did you feel after watching yourself on the screen after so long? Did it felt like a debut again? #AskAarya."

To this, Sush replied, "Definitely feel like I am reborn in my craft!!! when hit by a crisis... we truly discover who we are!! Sometimes that discovery is called a #Hero #Aarya is definitely one #stilllearning #AskAarya"

Sushmita was also asked about being a mother to two girls, and whether she considers herself a nagging mom. Here's what she said:

Nagging is a word children use for their mothers ððâ¤ï¸ We as mothers call it gentle reminders!!!ð ð I am a protective mother...but I also allow my children to make mistakes! ð¤ some are necessary to learn! #AskAarya https://t.co/tfU860dmrR — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

Aarya stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher, and many more in key roles. The nine-episode crime drama, produced by Ram Madhvani Films and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, released on June 19.

Watch the trailer of Aarya below:

Talking to IANS about her role in Aarya, Sushmita said, "It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime."

She added, "Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children."

Based on the Dutch drama Penoza, Ram Madhvani considers Aarya a story of a family. "I wanted to explore the interpersonal relationships in a family. I watched Penoza nine years ago and fell in love with the protagonist," he told mid-day in an interview.

