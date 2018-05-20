Here's what transpired at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Bride Meghan Markle stuns in a simple Givenchy gown, mixed reactions to PeeCee's pale purple suit. And everything else you want to know about how the royal wedding went
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle were pronounced man and wife on Saturday at the majestic St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before 600 guests, as millions across the world watched the historic event. It had been announced earlier that Queen Elizabeth II, 92, had bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the newly-weds in keeping with royal tradition.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pics/Getty images/AFP
The guests included Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra, and George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Serena Williams. The two emerged from the chapel, Household Cavalry lining the steps, and shared their first kiss as a married couple. Meghan, dressed in a stunning but simple boat-neck Givenchy gown, entered the Chapel with Prince Charles, who stepped in for her father Thomas Markle Sr, who couldn't attend the wedding. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, arrived earlier as the only member of her family. Instead of using traditional vows, the royal couple selected words from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000).
Serena williams and Alexis Ohanian
They pledged themselves to one another: "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part". Our favourite bit - when the two sat holding hands as a gospel choir sang, Stand By Me.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Although Victoria's navy blue dress was elegant (we love the scarlet heels), it was the face that spoilt things. While David smiled and waved, she scowled. Our favourite Twitter reaction? Victoria Beckham's scowl is the "Pippa's bum" of this wedding.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Amal Clooney gets summer. She picked a bright ochre dress, a splendid contrast to George's stately grey suit.
Princess Charlotte
Because kids will be kids: Is Princess Charlotte's shoe giving her trouble?
Prince Charles and Camilla Young
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's ice pink marocain coat dress by Anna Valentine divided the internet, especially the elaborate ice pink feathered Philip Treacy hat and pearl choker. Charles wore a morning coat tailored by Anderson & Sheppard.
Angela Kelly
The queen wore a flared Stuart Parvin dress in lime, lemon, purple, and grey printed silk, an Angela Kelly hat and a Richmond Diamond Brooch with pearl drop. She always wears bright colours so that the public can spot her in a crowd.
Priyanka's royal miss?
Equal parts First Lady, Ladies who Lunch and Royal Wedding Guest perfection, is how Harper's Bazaar described Priyanka Chopra's outfit. So much for sartorial praise considering the customised Vivienne Westwood suit wasn't ready until D-day according to her Insta post.
PC couldn't afford to slip on any count, considering she had Amal Clooney, Victoria Beckham and Oprah Winfrey flaunting their finest. But… and bear with us for a minute, did we lose our international shining star underneath swathes of strategic choices?
The dress: A cocktail lunch suit tailored by none other than Westwood is a coup in itself. And how proper English too. It was handcrafted in light lilac summer tweed, but we are not sure if it was the asymmetrical neckline with conceptual 3D shoulder detail or the crystal buttons that didn't quite sit well.
Accessories: The Philip Treacy fascinator added the much-needed punch. But PC could have toned down the oversized kryptonite earrings. We didn't quite dig the Jimmy Choo clear heels with crystals either.
Make-up: Berry eyes, cheeks and lips. Way too 90s.
