Here's what transpired at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Bride Meghan Markle stuns in a simple Givenchy gown, mixed reactions to PeeCee's pale purple suit. And everything else you want to know about how the royal wedding went



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle were pronounced man and wife on Saturday at the majestic St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before 600 guests, as millions across the world watched the historic event. It had been announced earlier that Queen Elizabeth II, 92, had bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the newly-weds in keeping with royal tradition.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pics/Getty images/AFP

The guests included Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra, and George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Serena Williams. The two emerged from the chapel, Household Cavalry lining the steps, and shared their first kiss as a married couple. Meghan, dressed in a stunning but simple boat-neck Givenchy gown, entered the Chapel with Prince Charles, who stepped in for her father Thomas Markle Sr, who couldn't attend the wedding. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, arrived earlier as the only member of her family. Instead of using traditional vows, the royal couple selected words from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000).



Serena williams and Alexis Ohanian

They pledged themselves to one another: "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part". Our favourite bit - when the two sat holding hands as a gospel choir sang, Stand By Me.



David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Although Victoria's navy blue dress was elegant (we love the scarlet heels), it was the face that spoilt things. While David smiled and waved, she scowled. Our favourite Twitter reaction? Victoria Beckham's scowl is the "Pippa's bum" of this wedding.



Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney gets summer. She picked a bright ochre dress, a splendid contrast to George's stately grey suit.



Princess Charlotte

Because kids will be kids: Is Princess Charlotte's shoe giving her trouble?



Prince Charles and Camilla Young

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's ice pink marocain coat dress by Anna Valentine divided the internet, especially the elaborate ice pink feathered Philip Treacy hat and pearl choker. Charles wore a morning coat tailored by Anderson & Sheppard.



Angela Kelly

The queen wore a flared Stuart Parvin dress in lime, lemon, purple, and grey printed silk, an Angela Kelly hat and a Richmond Diamond Brooch with pearl drop. She always wears bright colours so that the public can spot her in a crowd.