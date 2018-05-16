Here's what Vicky Kaushal has to say about Raazi's success at the box office

Vicky Kaushal feels that Raazi is quite a special film for him



Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is quite happy with the success of his latest film Raazi, especially when the success has been marked with his 30th birthday. And Vicky feels quite fortunate to work with the best of directors so early in his career. Before Raazi Vicky was quite appreacited for his acting chops in all the films that he was a part of. However, it is the first time the actor is witnessing his film getting huge success at the box office. Vicky feels that Raazi is quite a special film for him. He is also happy about the fact that people have seen it as a film with a human angle and did not scrutinize the borde related issues. Vicky’s character in the film has been quite loved. Talking on the occasion of his birthday, the actor said that he likes to work on his birthday and that his special day is spent of a film set. Vicky has a working birthday this year, the actor is taking military training for 4 hours, for his upcoming film Uri. In fact the actor is pushing the envelope quite hard and has also been asked to gain weight. But the actor is having a tougjh time on that front. In the film Vicky will be seen playing an army jawaan, the film is going to go on floors soon and Vicky is currently undergoing rigourous physical training for his part.

The actor also revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan’s film that influenced him to get into showbiz and when the megastar appreciated Vicky’s work after watching Masaan through a meassage to his dad, Vicky had a sleepless night.

Adding further Vicky said that he is looking forward to working with the best of directors, his upcoming films include Manmarziyaan, Sanju and Uri. Apart from this Vicky will also be doing a film and a web-series called Lust Stories with Karan Johar.

