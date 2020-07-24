Here's what Vijay Varma has to say on Yaara's comparison with Gully Boy

ZEE 5 has clearly delivered the best of content when it comes to psychological thrillers, romance, comedy and much more. Now it's the time for friendship with its upcoming original titled 'YAARA' which is just a week away from its release. The trailer evidently highlights about how the four friends grow together as individuals and in their businesses with their experiences and become the most unbeatable gang of their times and are famously referred to as the Choukdi gang.

But there is one such incident that blows away the four pillars in four corners. Years later, the gang reunites to save one friend from the false allegations he's held for. Vijay Varma talks on Yaara's comparison with Gully Boy and Yaara. One thing both the films have in common is the take on friendship and how friends are there for you in your toughest times.

The actor says, "The film Gully boy and Yaara has a very strong theme of friendship in it. But Yaara was a different ride altogether. It is a very wide cast, very different actors and it was my first time I was working with Shruti, Amit, Kenny Sanjay Mishra Ji."

Talking more about YAARA Vijay Varma further adds, "It almost took us a whole year to shoot the film but we all had a great time. We had to show two different decades so the cast had to go through physical transformation. On the sets we used to have a lot of fun, all four of us enjoyed each day."

This friendship saga is sure to make you miss your friends and make you cherish some of the best memories you've had. Make sure to catch the story with your friends and connect, virtually. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by AZURE Entertainment. Yaara is all set to release exclusively on ZEE5 on 30th July 2020.

