Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi will release

Jabariya Jodi was earlier slated to release on May 17, 2019. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on his Twitter handle

Jabariya Jodi

Mark your calendar, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi is coming to theatres near you on July 12.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster from the film featuring the lead pair and wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra... #JabariyaJodi release date finalised: 12 July 2019... Directed by Prashant Singh... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh."

The poster features Parineeti and Sidharth in a quirky setup, dressed up in colourful and bright outfits. The shooting for the film had begun on August 20, 2018. Some pictures featuring the duo had released earlier which showed them in a desi avatar.

This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee. The romantic-comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti last appeared in Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapoor. She will be next seen in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in Marjaavan opposite Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

