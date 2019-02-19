Jabariya Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra spotted on a dinner date

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, stars of the upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi, headed to a popular club for dinner to beat Monday blues on February 18

Jabariya Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra went for dinner together to a popular club in Mumbai on February 18. Sidharth spotted a casual look in a black hoodie with white sleeves and he teamed it with black sweatpants. Parineeti, on the other hand, looked pretty in a striped off-shoulder top, which she wore with a black full-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. She carried a red Gucci backpack with her.

The makers and star cast of Jabariya Jodi opted for a unique way to announce the release date of their upcoming film. Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share a fun and playful stop motion poster, showing Sid and Pari having a blast in a Maha Shivratri set up and captioned it, "Jabariya RELEASE DATE!"

Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping). Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media & Ent, Jabariya Jodi is set to be the surprise wedding of 2019. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film will hit cinemas worldwide on May 17, 2019.

