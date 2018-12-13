Sanjay Mishra to play quintessential small-town father in Jabariya Jodi

bollywood

Jabariya Jodi is about the custom of groom kidnapping in Bihar

Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra plays Parineeti Chopra's father in Jabariya Jodi, which has Sidharth Malhotra as a co-star. The character actor is known for his comic roles and deadpan humour, but in debutant director Prashant Singh's drama, he plays the quintessential small-town father.

The film is about the custom of groom kidnapping in Bihar. As it is Mishra's home state, it's a subject he is familiar with. He could give his own touch to the role. Though he is a strict father, Pari's street-smart character knows how to get the better of him.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Ent, Jabariya Jodi is set to be the surprise Wedding of 2019! Directed by Prashant Singh, the film will hit cinemas worldwide on 17th May 2019.

