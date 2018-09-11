Here's who Karan Johar will cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2

bollywood

The 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar's directorial debut, had featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Filmmaker Karan Johar says if he ever makes "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2", he would cast actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it. The 1998 film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", his directorial debut, had featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

While hosting a radio show Calling Karan Season 2, one of the listeners asked him about the remake of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and the actors he would choose for the movie, read a statement.

Karan replied saying: "If I made 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2', I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it." Alia was launched in Bollywood by Karan with his film "Student of the Year" in 2012. Janhvi also made her acting debut with a film, "Dhadak", backed by Karan. Ranbir on the other hand, has worked with the filmmaker in films like "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

