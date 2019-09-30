Here's why Aamir Khan has been making midnight trips to his mother's house

Over the past five months, Aamir Khan has been following a vegan diet in his bid to lose 20 kilos for Laal Singh Chadha, the remake of Forrest Gump (1994). However, turns out, Mr Perfectionist too isn't above temptation — the superstar, we hear, often drops in at mother Zeenat's house at midnight to get his fill of his favourite kebabs.

Says a source close to the actor, "Aamir has adopted a special protein-heavy diet that consists of steamed or baked vegetables, greens, tofu, lentils, and multi-grain roti. The diet has been so rigorous that the superstar started craving some of his favourite foods. So, over the past few weeks, he has been making midnight trips to his mother's house, which is a stone's throw away from his Bandra residence, to gorge on kebabs prepared by her. Keeping Aamir's diet in mind, his mother has now started making diet-friendly vegan kebabs. She stocks her fridge with them so that the actor can help himself whenever he pleases."

