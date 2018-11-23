Here's why Amitabh Bachchan calls Anurag Basu a champion

television

Anurag Basu confessed to host Amitabh Bachchan that he finds the background score, which is played after the answer is locked, frightening

Amitabh Bachchan and Anurag Basu

One of the special guests on the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 tonight is Anurag Basu. The filmmaker confessed to host Amitabh Bachchan that he finds the background score, which is played after the answer is locked, frightening.

He added that while watching horror films, he is most scared by the haunting music. But Big B preferred to call Basu a champion for fighting cancer. In 2004, he was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer when he was filming Tumsa Nahin Dekha.

The doctors gave him a few months to live, but the filmmaker decided to take it head-on. Basu said that you can fight cancer if you consider it like any other disease, and not as the end of your life. Basu appeared on the show to support Mumbai-based Harakchand Savla who runs an NGO that provides support to cancer patients.

