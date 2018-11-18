Here's why Aparshakti Khurana is working on his birthday today

bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana says his dad (astrologer P Khurana) always told him that if you work on your special day, good work will come your way.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana turns a year older today. Last seen in Stree, it's a working birthday for the actor. He says his dad (astrologer P Khurana) always told him that if you work on your special day, good work will come your way.

He's already got Jabariya Jodi and Luka Chuppi in his kitty, but Aparshakti is looking forward to acting with his brother and actor Ayushmann Khurrana too. He says they are going through some scripts but nothing exciting has come their way.

"We have done three-four narrations but we haven't got hold of the right script. I would like to do something which people haven't really seen us doing," Aparshakti told IANS in a recorded response.

"It should be something different, something really exciting plus it should really bring out the best in us," he added.

Aparshakti has made a place for himself in Bollywood after featuring in supporting roles in movies like "Dangal", "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya", "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" and "Stree". At the moment, Aparshakti is busy hosting "Bigg Buzz".

"Bigg Buzz" is a property by VOOT - wherein evicted contestants of Bigg Boss will share their experience inside the house. Aparshakti interacts with the contestants, conducts a few fan calls and a few other activities. "I wouldn't say I am a fan of 'Bigg Boss' but while flipping through channels, I do watch it. It is quite 'masaledaar (spicy)'. It is fun to host 'Bigg Buzz'," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates