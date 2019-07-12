Here's why Jabariya Jodi's Zilla Hilela song was launched at Navrang theatre

bollywood

The makers of Jabariya Jodi chose Navrang theatre in Andheri for their song launch, not for just one special reason, but two of them. The song Zilla Hilela was launched at the iconic theatre as there are a few scenes from the movie that are shot at the venue. Sidharth Malhotra shared, "There are two reasons why we chose this theatre, firstly you'll see this theatre in the movie." To add another reason, the director added, "This is the only theatre in Andheri where Bhojpuri films are released."

The song titled, UP Hile Zilla Hile, is a remake of a popular folk song from the heartlands of India and in Siddharth's words, "The song has rarely been heard in Hindi films in the last two decades." He further adds, "Our take on the original is modern with a unique flavour of harmonium and humorous lyrics."

The actor also mentioned how the song sets the tone for the movie. He said, "Since our film is about groom kidnapping, the song lends to the story. From my recent films, this is the most commercial entry that I have had. I enjoyed its filminess."

Both Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra danced their hearts out at the song launch held at Navrang theatre in Andheri. The fans loved the song and the amazing performance put forth by Sidharth in the most perfect Bihari way. Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they took to facts and fictionalised the story, keeping it as real as possible.

The film also stars various powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jafferi, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as the new love saga. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

