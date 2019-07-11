Jabariya Jodi Zilla Hilela song: Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam go desi

music

Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam are seen having fun against the colourful backdrop in the remake of the popular folk song, Zilla Hilela, in Jabariya Jodi. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the female lead.

Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam in a still from the song, Zilla Hilela. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi have released the second song from the film, Zilla Hilela. The song is a reprised version of the original Bhojpuri song by the same name. This version of Zilla Hilela is picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam.

Take a look at the song:

The song titled, UP Hile Zilla Hile, is a remake of a popular folk song from the heartlands of India and in Siddharth's words, "The song has rarely been heard in Hindi films in the last two decades." He further adds, "Our take on the original is modern with a unique flavour of harmonium and humorous lyrics".

The actor also mentioned how the song sets the tone for the movie. He said, "Since our film is about groom kidnapping, the song lends to the story. From my recent films, this is the most commercial entry that I have had. I enjoyed its filminess."

Jabariya Jodi is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Also, the film's concept is very unique and is based on real practice brought to screens for the first time ever and as it is inspired by real incidents, the makers had to be sure with a few facts.

Interestingly, both the writers of the film, Sanjeev K Jha and Prashant Singh belong to the same state so they stuck to facts and fictionalised the story, keeping it as real as possible. The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

