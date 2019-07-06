Jabariya Jodi Khadke Glassy song: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have fun

music

Khadke Glassy song from Jabariya Jodi has been sung by Ashok Masti and Jyotica Tangri. The song is picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sidmalhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have gotten themselves into a fun banter online and we're totally loving it! The film, Jabariya Jodi's first song, Khadke Glassy seems to have created Babli and Abhay challenge each other before the most awaited song release. The wait is over because the song is out now!

The much-awaited song Khadke Glassy is sung by Ashok Masti and Jyotica Tangri and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with choreography by Bosco Martis. A talented combination of all the talented names, Khadke Glassy is sure to be a hit just like its classic predecessor while we count on to hours! The song was originally helmed by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The Prashant Singh-directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, for the first time ever with Parineeti Chopra. The due is reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media and Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

