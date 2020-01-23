Here's why Kangana Ranaut's Panga will pack a solid punch

Kangana Ranaut is a fighter, both on and off the celluloid. She's known to be fearless and ferocious, and her veracity can be seen in her performances as well. Her versatility is known to all. In the same year in 2019, she managed to act in a period drama and an idiosyncratic thriller. And she starts the new decade with a film about hope and desires. Is there anyone more intriguing in Bollywood right now?

The film in question is Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the filmmaker behind Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata. For all those who have seen the trailer, it's clear the director has married warmth and valour into the same story and infused her narrative with both humour and emotions. You not only smile with the characters but also root for their success.

And this amalgamation is precisely why Panga has all the chances to pack a solid punch at the box-office. It's the story of a woman who decides to return to the Kabaddi ground after marriage and motherhood. We have already seen montages of her thirst, passion, and pathos. We also get a glimpse of the family conflict, albeit treated with amusement. And at its heart are two fine actors- Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta.

Who needs machismo when you have the ladies to kick some balls? Gupta and Ranaut's chemistry seems to be like a house on fire and this fire would be further ignited by Richa Chadha, another fine actor in the cast. Panga is a title that holds very true for its leading lady because even when the odds are against her, she cannot be defeated.

