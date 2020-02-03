Here's why Kunal Kamra stood outside Raj Thackeray's home with a letter and vada pav from Kirti college

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra who has been in the news after he was banned by four airlines is now trying to 'bribe' Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

With a vada pav and letter in hand, Kamra took a photo outside Thackeray's residence in Shivaji Park and said he was trying to get the MNS chief's attention to join him on his podcast show. The comedian also tweeted his photo with a message, "For all the people who think I’ve to not hustle to get guests on my podcast... here’s how much I do & I’m willing do even more to produce good content for you guys..."

Sir @RajThackeray Abhi toh date de do mujhe ððð



For all the people who think I’ve to not hussle to get guests on my podcast... here’s how much I do & I’m willing do even more to produce good content for you guys...



Because I love you :) pic.twitter.com/ceATLy6iF5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 3, 2020

In the letter that Kamra posted, he said he has got Thackeray's favourite food so he could spare some time to join Kamra on the show.

"As I have done my research and found out you are a big fan of Kirti College vada pav, here I am trying to bribe you with one of your favourite food item so that you spare some time to come on my podcast 'Shut up ya Kunal', the letter reads. Kamra has been the talking point of social media after he allegedly heckled TV anchor Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight, following which four airlines – IndiGo, Air India, Go Air and Spice Jet banned him from flying. Kamra has now sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, having the suspension revoked and asking the airline to tender an apology.

