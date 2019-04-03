Here's why Mithun Chakraborty took time to agree for The Tashkent Files

bollywood

The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri on roping in Chakraborty and Naseeruddin Shah for film, 30 years after their fallout

Mithun Chakraborty and Naseeruddin Shah

An array of offerings brought the two powerhouses, Mithun Chakraborty and Naseeruddin Shah, together on screen, but the professional rivalry, it was suggested, caused havoc on their relationship. Approached to join forces again after 34 years for The Tashkent Files, it took a bit of cajoling to get one of them on board.

Director Vivek Agnihotri tells mid-day, "Naseer came on board immediately, but Mithun took time. But, they loved working with each other, and we realised that their fight was media-created. They both told me that they had problems [with each other], but, they were big stars in their prime, and are more mature now."

Apprehensive and "awkward" about bringing the duo together to share screen space 30 years after they had a fallout, the director says, "This is a sensitive movie [based on the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri], and there's not much documentation about the events. It was important that those associated with it play their part earnestly."

Agnihotri states that the duo took an active interest in their characters. "Mithun da studied the character and asked me questions like why he wasn't a certain way." Shah, he adds, plays the role of a home minister; a mastermind who is sharp and suave.

