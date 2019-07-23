Here's why Sanjay Dutt got nostalgic while watching Baba

regional-cinema

Sanjay Dutt shared a close relationship with his father, and the actor feels that his father was an inspiration for him and always stood by him like a pillar. Sanjay Dutt's father actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005.

Sanjay Dutt has been in the news for producing a Marathi film for the very first time. The film, titled Baba, made Sanjay Dutt nostalgic, too. After watching the special screening of the movie along with his family and the entire team, Dutt got emotional and teary-eyed. Sanjay Dutt shared a close relationship with his father, and the actor feels that his father was an inspiration for him and always stood by him like a pillar. Sanjay Dutt's father actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005.

Talking about the film, Sanjay Dutt says, "I had not thought about the film when I had posted about my father on social media. For all the kids, the father's importance is always high. The film's name was suggested by the director of the film and I am pleasantly surprised by the title of the film. we are not just restricted to content-driven films, yes content is very important but also entertainers are very important."

While sharing the poster of the film on his social media handle in June, Sanjay Dutt had dedicated the film to his father who was widely loved by and stays a legendary actor. Talking about the film from the producer's perspective, Sanjay Dutt says, "In regional and mainstream, we will make all kinds of films, content-driven as well as entertaining. Content is very important but we are not restricted to it and at the same time entertainer cinema is what audiences' want to watch. So we will make that kind of cinema as well".

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, and his performance in the film was appreciated by many. Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters which have resonated and struck a chord with the viewers. Known to have a powerful screen presence, the actor has portrayed a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 are amongst the films that the actor is working on currently.

