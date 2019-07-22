Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma in Kwatha?

bollywood

Kwatha is in its initial stages but Jacqueline Fernandez is gung-ho about the action thriller.

Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aayush Sharma

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez is being roped in for Aayush Sharma's next, Kwatha. Salman Khan's brother-in-law, who made his Bollywood debut with LoveYatri (2018), plays an Army officer. Word is that the makers are also in talks with Sanjay Dutt.

Kwatha is being produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

Said a source, "It's an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body... 'Kwatha' is inspired from true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things."

"It's a huge honour to play an Army officer. I'm really looking forward to start shooting for the film," Aayush told IANS in a statement.

The project is in its initial stages but Jacqueline Fernandez is gung-ho about the action thriller. Last seen in Race 3, Fernandez will next star in the upcoming web film, Mrs Serial Killer. Looks like she is looking at dark subjects for a change in image.

On the other hand, Aayush Sharma is learning Marathi for his role in the Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern. Mulshi Pattern revolves around farmers taking to a life of crime to escape poverty. Aayush is learning Marathi to get the kind of fluency that his character demands.

"I am watching quite a few videos and also trying to read books in the same language as I want to keep it very real," Aayush said in a statement. He added, "It is a beautiful language and I always wanted to learn Marathi. Even my staff members fluently speak the language and I am trying learn from them too," he added.

Mulshi Pattern's cast comprised Sunil Abhyankar, National award-winning actor Om Bhutkar, Mohan Joshi, and others. The film delves deep into the flaws of the system that turns a farmer into a criminal and a social outcast.

