Here's why Sara Suroshe is an inspiring figure literally as well as figuratively

Sara Suroshe is an inspiring figure, literally as well as figuratively! Her transformation from being fat to a fit self is a journey worth knowing about. More than anything, Sara likes to share her experience being a fitness enthusiast, without being preachy or patronizing!

Sara Suroshe is a national athlete & fitness model. She is a fitness athlete who won many trophy's medals in the fitness industry. She is 3rd winner at fit favourer body power 2015 and she is 1st winner at Miss Pune 2016. She has placed 3rd winner at miss Mumbaishri 2016, miss Maharashtra, miss Marathwada and Miss India top ten 2016 . She made history of placing her self in the fitness industry. She is a self-made girl in this journey.

Whether it is bikini-clad pictures on her Instagram handle, busybeesara21, or her bold video snippets, her traditional avatars or her cheeky captions, Sara is a social media star already. But that is not what defines her completely. She is much more than that. Sara is a fitness model, dancer, choreographer, makeup artist and hairstylist. This multi-talented girl was not always like this. She was fat, like many of us. But she took up a challenge to better herself and ended up losing 36 kg. It was with immense hard work and determination that she managed to turn her flabby self into a curvy shape. She did all this thanks to her dedicated diet routine, consistent workouts and an overall healthy lifestyle.

Perhaps that is why whenever we hear about fitness, we automatically imagine in our mind somebody stiff, huge, with big muscles and all that. However, Sara proves that is not true at all. She personifies that athletes or fitness models can also be strong with a lean body.

Sara believes that 'fitness is a commitment.' For her, it is an investment for the future. For the past 10 years, she has dedicated her time to stay fit and out of those, for five years, she has been busy with professional fitness modeling.

Doing that, she has gathered a plethora of achievements. Some of which are – winners of MI's Pune 2016, runner up at the 2015 Fit Favourer Body Power contest. She also stood among the top 10 contestants at Miss India 2016 pageant. Sara believes in doing just that little bit extra to keep herself fit and that is what makes her different from the regular fitness models. It is time you start doing that too!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever