Here's why Saumya Tandon is commuting via local train

Saumya Tandon rides the local train every day! Here's why...



Saumya Tandon

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! actress Saumya Tandon is a true professional when it comes to her work. So, ensuring that she reports to sets on time is a no-brainer. Saumya has been travelling to the sets of her show via local train since the last few days. This is because the location is 75 kms away from Mumbai, and she would have to drive the distance by car every day. Even if the shoot wrapped up early it would still mean that she would have to travel two hours to reach home.

So, if the shoot ended at 9PM then the actress would reach home at 11PM and would again have to report to work at 7AM. Then, there's the traffic issue.

Travelling by train was the perfect solution but Saumya Tandon is alarmed at the poor state of local trains these days. Fans would even stop her and request to take pictures, which is quite a hindrance at times because it's quite tiring after working for 12 straight hours on a daily basis. Neverthless, Saumya says she doesn't want to upset any fans when they ask for pictures and happily poses with them.

