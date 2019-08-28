Here's why Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor trailer will release on August 29

bollywood

The trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor was earlier announced to be released on August 27, 2019

The trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, which was to be released yesterday, will now drop on August 29. Buzz is that the makers consulted an astrologer who advised them to postpone it to the auspicious date. Given that the film, based on Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name, has a fair dose of the luck factor in it, the makers thought it was for the best. The producers have also invited astrologers to the event hoping that Lady Luck smiles upon them.

After a quirky series of videos in anticipation to the upcoming trailer the makers of The Zoya Factor were all set to release the trailer on August 27, has now postponed the trailer launch date to August 29.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor stumbled upon the astrologer's tweet which advice to release the trailer of The Zoya Factor on 29th August. Astrologers across the country have advised Sonam Kapoor and the whole team of The Zoya Factor to push the trailer launch date from 27th August to 29th august which is considered as the luckier date for the trailer.

Sonam Kapoor has seen responding to astrologers over the discussion of postponing the trailer launch date of The Zoya Factor. Here the few astrologers tweets Sonam Kapoor reacted.

When you think you can’t get any luckier! https://t.co/lXFrPp416s — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

The Zoya Factor film is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. It shares an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who works with an advertising agency and how she turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. In the movie, Dulquer Salmaan plays the character of the Indian Cricket team who disagrees with the logic of luck and belives in dedication and hard work.

The story revolves around how she meets the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then! Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

