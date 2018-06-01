Here's why Taapsee Pannu refused to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

According to latest reports, Taapsee Pannu refused to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui



Casting director Honey Trehaan is doing a crime thriller with the talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The casting director, who is still on a hunt for the female lead, had earlier approached Taapsee Pannu for the role, and she denied working on that project, claims a DNA report.

Revealing some details, a source informed the daily saying, "Honey and Taapsee were in talks for the murder mystery, but the actress didn't like the project. Apparently, she wasn't too keen on being paired with Nawaz in the film, hence she refused the offer."

Earlier, there were reports of Honey Trehaan and Vishal Bhardwaj doing a thriller with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, titled Sapna Didi. However, Trehaan and Bhardwaj had a fallout, post which, the latter decided to helm the film, along with even producing it.

Talking about Taapsee Pannu's professional stint, she has Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Soorma with Diljit Dosanjh, which is a biopic on Indian hockey player, Sandeep Singh. Apart from these two films, the South beauty also has Mulk, which has the seasoned Rishi Kapoor.

Well, that's not it. She is all set to collaborate with the stalwart Amitabh Bachchan after Pink. They will be seen sharing the screen space in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. Womaniya with Kriti Sanon is also in the pipeline.

