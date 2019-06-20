Here's why Venus head honcho Ratan Jain parted with Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani's rights

bollywood

With Akshay Kumar revisiting Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Sooryavanshi, Venus head honcho Ratan Jain reveals why he parted with Mohra song's rights

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Almost 25 years after he gave Bollywood one of its most sizzling numbers Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra (1994), Akshay Kumar is ready to revisit the song for Sooryavanshi. Matching him step for step in the romantic track will be co-star Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, Kumar played a significant role in ensuring that the '90s ditty found a place in the Rohit Shetty-directed actioner. Turns out, Ratan Jain, the head honcho of Venus that owns the rights of the original number, parted with the song owing to his 30-year-long association with Kumar.

A trade source says, "Ratan Jain and Akshay go back a long way with the producer's Khiladi [1991] proving to be the latter's breakthrough film. They have delivered some of their biggest hits together, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari [1994], Garam Masala [2005] and De Dana Dan [2009]. When Rohit and Farah [Khan, choreographer] were discussing possible chartbusters that could be reprised for Sooryavanshi, it was Akshay who suggested Tip Tip Barsa Paani. He then called up Ratan ji to request him for the rights. Rohit and Akshay were also toying with the idea of revisiting another song from the '90s — Bholi Bhali Ladki from Sabse Bada Khiladi [1995], but finally zeroed in on the Mohra track."

Ratan Jain

Speaking to mid-day, Jain says that he was glad to help his favourite actor and frequent collaborator. "The primary reason I parted with the rights is because Akshay is doing the song again. I have the highest regard for him as an actor and a person. I would not have given the song to any other producer. Having said that, it's not a complete transfer of rights. I have parted with the song for a particular period, after which the rights will be reinstated with us." Quiz him if the makers will be able to do justice to a number that has gained a cult status in Bollywood over the decades, and he says, "It's a big film, and they will definitely take care of the quality of the song."

