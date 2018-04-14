Here's why you should dance your way to healthier aging

Queensland Ballet and QUT released the results of a joint project examining the health and wellbeing benefits of ballet for older Australians



Representational picture

Oldies, you may want to put on your dancing shoes and crank up that tango music as according to a recent study, doing so helps in better ageing. Queensland Ballet and QUT released the results of a joint project examining the health and wellbeing benefits of ballet for older Australians. The three-month project, incorporating 10 Ballet for seniors classes, found participants experienced higher energy levels, greater flexibility, improved posture, and an enhanced sense of achievement. They also felt happier and enjoyed a sense of community and friendship.

Queensland Ballet Director of Strategy and Global Engagement, Felicity Mandile said the project aimed to provide a detailed understanding of the motivations and experiences of ballet class participants and potential participants to inform how QB could best deliver programs that addressed their needs.

"The project critically investigated older adults' motivations to participate in ballet, the health and wellbeing outcomes for active older adults, and the examination of the teaching practices involved in this delivery," Mandile said.

"It found that ballet participation may contribute to positive outcomes across various health and wellbeing categories and promotes a general feeling of wellbeing." Performance psychologist and former professional ballet dancer Gene Moyle said that movement, be it dance or other forms of exercise, was a critical factor in better ageing.

"The physical benefits of movement and dance on ageing bodies is well documented and our project really re-enforces these findings, however additionally highlights the joy and benefits social connections in dance can bring to people's lives," said Moyle. "Some of the participants reported that they found the classes positively euphoric and transformational in the pleasure they felt at being part of such weekly social engagement."

