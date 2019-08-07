Mumbai: Here's why your train got late on WR this evening

national

WR officials said they had to shut power to all four lines to remove the cable which had been laid along the bridge at Mahalaxmi

Because of an external cable falling on the overhead wires, Western Railway trains were delayed

Train services on the Western Railway collapsed during the evening rush hour after an external cable fell on the overhead wires between Mahalaxmi and Mumbai Central stations at about 6:35 pm, causing tripping and stopping of services on all four lines.

There were complaints from passengers that trains were delayed or stopped. But WR officials said they had to shut power to all four lines to remove the cable which had been laid along the bridge at Mahalaxmi.

People jump onto tracks to catch first train which arrived in half an hour. Pic/Supriya Nair

WR officials said that all the four lines had been restored at 7:10 pm but it will take time to normalise services as there has been a lot of bunching of trains, leading to delays.

Western Railway has been appealing to authorities to remove all such cables passing over rail lines removed and conducts occasional drives to implement the decision.

