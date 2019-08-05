Mumbai Rains: Railway Protection Force rescues 3,000 stranded inside trains

mumbai

A senior DSC officer told, "Our officers evacuated passengers at various stations so far and more are being attended to"

RPF officials distributed tea and snacks among stranded passengers in express as well as local trains

Heavy rain saw many trains stuck mid-station owing to waterlogging on tracks and passengers were once again stranded on Sunday with nowhere to go. The Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF), however, got to work in no time and evacuated as many as 3,000 passengers.

"Our officers evacuated passengers at various stations so far and more are being attended to," said Ashraf KK, senior DSC, RPF, Central Railway. Passengers were also provided with refreshments, he added.

An officer from Kurla RPF said many kids were on-board the stranded trains. "As there was no way they could get food, we helped them with milk packets," he said.

"A 90-year-old passenger travelling alone on the Madgaon-CSMT train was helped by our officials in alighting at Kurla and our constable escorted her till the taxi stand from where she took a cab home," another officer added.

The Amravati-Mumbai Express too was running late. RPF staff thus boarded the train at Khadavli station, Thane district, and provided passengers with samosas and water. This was repeated for Devgiri Express at Atagaon station, too.

Also Read: Mumbai rain hits transport services but fails to hold back the city

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates