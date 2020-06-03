Here's why Zaira Wasim and Priya Prakash Varrier took a break from social media

Dangal (2016) actor Zaira Wasim and wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, who are back on social media after a short hiatus, have explained why they decided to go offline.

After being trolled for posting religious verses on locust attacks, Wasim says the tweet was blown out of proportion and "none of the opinions defines the reality of my intentions for that is between me and God. The world is going through a tough time, the least we could do is not add more to it."

Warrier, on the other hand, explained that it was for her "peace of mind" that she took a social media detox. Rest assured, fans of the 'Wink Girl' sure were glad to have her back on social media!

