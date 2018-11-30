Here's your anti-wrinkles checklist

health-fitness

Many women and men alike, make the mistake of thinking that anti-ageing products should only be used as one starts to move to middle age

Representational picture

In our twenties, most of us revel in the beauty that is younger skin, free of the hormone-induced pimples that were our teenage years. Due to lack of sleep enough, too much sun, likely forgetting sunscreen most days, and generally don't think ahead to the days when everyone starts to experience sagging skin, lines and crow's feet. Genetics also plays a role in how our skin ages and some of us will start to see the signs before others. Many women and men alike, make the mistake of thinking that anti-ageing products should only be used as one starts to move to middle age. The truth is, you would likely be better served to start using them in your mid-twenties as a skin care prophylactic. Prevention is better than having to cure. That’s a well-known adage, and it’s as true for everyday life as it is for your skin care.

Dr Deepika Shetty Dermatologist, Dr Deepika Shetty Clinic, Mumbai lists down your anti-wrinkle checklist

Get to know your skin type and use products that best suit it

Your skin acts in different ways as you age. This may include excessive oil production without over-drying, clogged pores and blackheads, and breakouts – choose a product that addresses these concerns all while keeping the skin balanced and hydrated

Drink plenty of water

Water is essential to keeping the skin soft and smooth. Without enough water, the skin will dry out and lose elasticity, making it more susceptible to wrinkles and ageing

Eat foods rich in antioxidants

Leafy green veggies, fruits, anything with Omega-3 (salmon), avocados, nuts, seeds and berries! Why? Antioxidants minimise cell damage and fight to age from the inside, out. They can also help reignite skin’s vitality, vibrancy, and overall healthy look

Wear sunscreen 365 days a year – come rain or shine

Adequate sun protection is key to prevent ageing for young skin. Apply sunscreen every single day of the year, not just when it's sunny!

Start using eye cream now

The eye area is the first area to age due to wear and tear from smiling, squinting and rubbing your eyes. Keeping this area hydrated and nourished is essential for preventing premature lines and wrinkles. In your early 20s, use a lightweight eye cream. In your late 20s, start using a more moisturising and active eye cream

Use an advanced topical skin product for holistic benefits

When looking for an anti-aging product, you should look for one that contains DMAE, Retinopeptide 189, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and Vitamin C. These ingredients help in increasing skin elasticity and firmness, avoiding sun spots and blemishes, maintaining suppleness and moisture, and fighting free radicals respectively.

A visit to a certified Dermatologist would be recommended for an informed opinion on your specific skin type

