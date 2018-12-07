Hey, Mumbai Police: How does it feel to be feted by a criminal?

crime

Former D-gang member and hardened criminal who is accused in 11 serious offences, spotted felicitating cops for solving a kidnapping case

JJ MARG police officers seem to have landed themselves in hot water after they were seen being felicitated on Wednesday by a former D-Gang member, Salim Fruitwala, and a hardened criminal, Faisal Mehmood Ghanchi, accused in heinous crimes, for solving a kidnapping case.

The infant was kidnapped on November 21 and a five-member team of JJ Marg police had helped reunite her with her mother in less than 24 hours. Sources told mid-day that the felicitation programme was organised near Nawab Masjid in Parsi Galli by Salim Fruitwala, the brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel. Sources at JJ Marg police station said, "We were not aware who had organised the programme. In the evening, some local residents came to the police station and requested some officers to accompany them for a programme they had organised to acknowledge the police's effort. We realised who was behind this only after we had reached the venue. By then it was too late to leave."



Police records reveal that Ghanchi is involved in multiple serious offences in the city. The Pydhonie police alone have registered eight cases against him. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Dyneshwar Chavan said the process to extern Ghanchi was on. "There are 11 cases registered against Ghanchi at Nagpada, Dongri and Pydhonie police stations. He is a street criminal and is constantly breaching the peace in the area," said Avinash V Kanade, senior inspector, Pydhonie police station.

The police notice against Ghanchi and his associates mentions that they have been threatening hawkers, shopkeepers and residents for money with weapons. Out of 11 offences committed by Faisal, seven alone were reported in 2018.



Ghanchi has terrorised the locals so much that none of them have come forward to register a complaint or give testimony. After cops assured some of them security, two witnesses registered their statements, that too 'in camera'. Assistant Police Commissioner (Pydhonie Division) is conducting the inquiry into the cases against Ghanchi registered here.

