Hey Mumbaikars, BMC will now resolve your issues in three hours

After Active Complaint Monitoring Cell is launched next week, five civic complaints including unauthorised construction, illegal hawkers, water leakage, water contamination and pipeline bursts will be tackledÃÂ in the time frame

The cell will function from the disaster management department's back-up control room in Lower Parel. File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Active Complaint Monitoring Cell, that will resolve complaints within three hours, will take off next week. The BMC guarantees that once functional, five kinds of civic complaints will be taken up by relevant ward level officials through the cell.

Five complaints, one cell

Additional Municipal Commissioner Idzes Kundan came up with the idea for the cell last month. The cell will tackle five kinds of civic complaints, namely unauthorised construction, unauthorised hawkers, water leakage, water contamination and pipeline bursts, all within the time limit. While the cell was supposed to be launched earlier this month, there was a slight delay due to certain changes that were included in the system.

"In order to ensure that all the complaints are dealt with, in cases where the ward level staff are not able to resolve the issue, the matter will be escalated to the zonal DMC," said a civic official. The disaster management department is currently in the process of compiling the names and numbers of the ward level officials in the system. "We have received the information of around 6-7 wards and will complete the remaining this week. The technical work is already complete and the system can be launched next week," said the official.

How it will work

The cell will function from the disaster management department's back-up control room in Parel. After an official receives a complaint, the complainant's mobile number will be recorded in the system. Then an OTP will be sent to the complainant's mobile number. This system of verification has been included to weed out fraudulent calls. The complainant will then have to read out the number and verify his or her mobile number. The complaint will then be registered and within three hours, the concerned official will address the issue and resolve it. A feedback of the action taken will be sent to the complainant's mobile number.

