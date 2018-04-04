Hichki 2 in the pipeline? Here's what Siddharth P Malhotra has to say!

Admitting that the Rani Mukerji starrer can be made into a franchise, director says he's divided on the idea



Rani Mukerji in Hichki

With Rani Mukerji's Hichki receiving a warm response from the audience, buzz is that the makers are contemplating developing it into a franchise. Director Siddharth P Malhotra says, "I never thought of it as a franchise when I was writing it. But people who have watched it now are asking Rani and me if there will be a Hichki 2. The possibilities are many, but I'm not thinking about it now."



Director Siddharth P Malhotra

Unsure of how to go about Hichki 2, but never denying its scope, he adds, "The film delivered on box office numbers. I am sitting on a lot of stories now. Hopefully, I will get the opportunity [to direct them]."

