Hichki gets standing ovation at Shanghai film festival

Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on 16 June

Rani Mukherji in Hichki

Director Siddharth Malhotra, whose film Hichki received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), says it was an honour.

Malhotra on Monday shared a few images of the film's screening over social media, and captioned it: "What an honour and an overwhelming feeling when your work gets a standing ovation from a foreign audience who simply watches a film with subtitles and gets moved to tears/laughter. Thank you Shanghai SIFF 2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of Hichki."

Hichki focuses on a determined teacher Naina Mathur played by Rani Mukherji, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. The film's narrative focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities.

"I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause Hichki has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on-screen, and I think Hichki will take her to a whole new global audience", Siddharth Malhotra added. Hichki was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on June 16.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS