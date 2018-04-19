High Jack yet to be reviewed by CBFC, will get new release date

Owing to the procedural delay in attaining Censor Certificate, High Jack's release is now postponed, with the makers scouting for a new release date



Poster of the film

The release of Phantom Films' next, India's first stoner comedy film has been stayed by the Censor Board of Film Certification as the film has been sent to the revision committee.

High Jack was set to hit theatres on April 20, a date that marks to be World Stoner Day and was scheduled by the makers in context to the stoner theme of the film.

However, owing to procedural delay in attaining Censor Certificate, High Jack's release is now postponed, with the makers scouting for a new release date.

Phantom Films spokesperson says, "High Jack won't be making it to cinemas tomorrow as it has been referred by the CBFC to the revision committee. There is a procedural time involved for the process, and we will hopefully announce a new release date soon."

The film revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

Later the film showcases the aftermath of what happens when passengers get stoned on the flight which further leads into a series of madcap adventures.

The trailer of the film showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Also Read: A Gruelling Experience For The Cast And Crew Of High Jack

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates