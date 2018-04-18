A gruelling experience for the cast and crew of High Jack

It has been a tiring experience for the cast and crew on shooting for India's first stoner comedy

It has been a tiring experience for the cast and crew on shooting for India's first stoner comedy. Set against the backdrop of an airplane hi-jack, the shoot of the unusual comedy took place in a flight, where the cast and crew of kept flying from city to city within the country.

The entire team of the film kept traveling to new cities almost every week in the month. The journey included 3 days in Aurangabad, 3 days in Mumbai, 3 days in Gujarat and 20 days in Delhi. The film also shot in Madh island for 4 days.

Since the shoot happened on real airplane routes, the shooting turned exhausting for the cast and crew hence becoming grueling. Starring web sensation Sumeet Vyas and Pyaar Ka Punchanma fame Sonnalli Seygall, the stoner comedy is directed by yet another internet sensation Akarsh Khurrana.

'High Jack' will be a one of its kind stoner comedy, the trailer of which has already taken the audience on a laughter trip. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

