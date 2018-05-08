High-speed winds kill two, injure 15 in MP, other northern states on alert

The winds hit Porsa on Sunday, damaging several houses and uprooting trees, Ambah town's sub-divisional magistrate R S Bakna said. A 60-year-old woman died when her house collapsed. Even, a 12-year-old boy was killed when his house came crashing down.

A woman and a child were killed in separate incidents of house collapse and 15 others injured when high velocity winds swept across Porsa town, an official said.

Thunderstorm warning for northern states

The IMD has issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50-70 km/hour. It has indicated severe weather for J&K, Uttarkhand, HP, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, UP, Sikkim and West Bengal.

