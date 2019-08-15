Highlights of Narendra Modi's speech on 73rd Independence Day
Narendra Modi addressed the nation from ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from ramparts of Red Fort where he discussed key points and the achievements of the government led by him. He also took to social media platform, Twitter to extend greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, following which he commenced his speech.
à¤¸à¤à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â #à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¤à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤à¤Âà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥¤ à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019
Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!
Also Read: Narendra Modi: Govt took key decisions within 10 weeks of coming to power
Here are the key highlights of Narendra Modi's speech in which he addressed the nation on the 73rd Independence Day:
- One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality after scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and India is proud of it
- 'Population explosion' causes new challenges for coming generations, central and state governments should launch measures to deal with it
- There is a 'huge' scope for improvement in tourism sector, everyone should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022
- Chief of Defence Staff to ensure coordination and provide effective leadership to three services will be created
- Discussions should now be held on one nation, one election, it is imperative to make the country great
- India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years
- We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure building
- India does not want to wait too long for incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded
- Our aim is to reach among the first 50 nations in ease of doing business
- 'Jal Jivan' mission to make drinking water available to all households announced, govt will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it
- GST brought to life the dream of one nation, one tax. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in energy sector
- The scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life; the decision should not be seen through political prism
- India is strongly fighting against those supporting terrorism
- India is not the only target of terrorism in the region; countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected
- If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams
- Peoples trust in us have given us new strength, the 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses
- Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome; these are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years
- The government should have minimal role in people's lives
- Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard
- India will soon become open defecation free country
With inputs from PTI
Also Read: Narendra Modi encourages family planning to prevent population explosion
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Bombay High Court at Fort: In the rooms of the High Court, barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah fought the case for Lokmanya Tilak in 1908, on charges of sedition. Tilak's comment on the verdict can be seen on the walls of the Court. Another young barrister, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also practiced here before devoting himself to India's freedom struggle
-
Azad Maidan at Fort: During the days of India's freedom struggle, massive protest rallies were organised by freedom fighters and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at this maidan, hence the name 'Azad Maidan' (azad means 'free')
-
Gowalia Tank Maidan (known as August Kranti Maidan) at Tardeo: This is where Mahatma Gandhi issued the Quit India speech on August 8, 1942 announcing that the British must leave India immediately or else mass agitations would take place. Gandhi's call for the nation was of "Do or Die". The call mobilised the citizens to a huge Civil Disobedience movement as the British refused to grant independence till the War was over
-
Mani Bhavan at Gamdevi: It was from Mani Bhavan that Mahatma Gandhi initiated Satyagraha against the Rowlatt Act and propagated the causes of Swadeshi, Khadi and Hindu-Muslim unity. From 1917 to 1934, it was the hub of Gandhi's political activities in Mumbai. In 1955, the building was dedicated as a memorial to Gandhi and to the important activities of great significance that he initiated from this place
-
Asiatic Society Town Hall at Fort: This is where Queen Victoria's proclamation in 1858 took place, which followed on the heels of the Indian Mutiny. Under the Proclamation, the East India Company was abolished, the task of administering the country was formally transferred to the Crown and India became a colony of the British Raj
-
Lion Gate at Shahid Bhagat Singh Road: The Royal Indian Navy mutiny (also called the Bombay Mutiny) was a revolt by Indian sailors on board ship and shore establishment at Bombay (Mumbai) harbour on February 18, 1946. The Lion Gate was one of the spots to witness this. Inspired with nationalist fervour, poor conditions and tired of being bossed around by British officers, the sailors revolted. From the initial start point in Mumbai, the revolt spread from Karachi to Kolkata and ultimately involved 78 ships, 20 shore establishments and 20,000 sailors
-
Jinnah House at Malabar Hill: It was at this colonial bungalow of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, that the Gandhi-Jinnah talks of September 1944 were held
-
The Gateway of India at Apollo Bunder: The departure of the British took place in 1948 under the arches of the Gateway and the First Battalion of the Somerset Light Infantry was the last British contingent that formally departed India
-
Chowpatty Beach at Marine Drive: It is related to the famous Dandi March, launched to protest the salt tax imposed by the British. Since Gandhi had forbidden women from accompanying him on the Dandi March to Sabarmati in 1930, thousands of women in Mumbai led by freedom fighters Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and the Captain Sisters, decided to make salt at the Chowpatty
-
Horniman Circle at Fort: It is named after Ben Horniman, the pro-independence editor, who spoke against the British atrocities on Indians, especially in connection with the Jalianwalla Baug massacre
-
Sardar Gruha at Crawford Market: This historical structure is where Lokmanya Tilak, one of the stalwarts of the freedom movement, lived and died. It still houses the office of his Kesari newspaper and a majestic white bust
On India's 73rd Independence Day, we take a look at 11 historic Mumbai landmarks that played an integral part in India's freedom struggle as the city became a strong base for the independence movement
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's the highlights from Man Vs Wild with Narendra Modi