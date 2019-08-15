Highlights of Narendra Modi's speech on 73rd Independence Day

national

Narendra Modi addressed the nation from ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from ramparts of Red Fort where he discussed key points and the achievements of the government led by him. He also took to social media platform, Twitter to extend greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, following which he commenced his speech.

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Here are the key highlights of Narendra Modi's speech in which he addressed the nation on the 73rd Independence Day:

One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality after scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and India is proud of it

'Population explosion' causes new challenges for coming generations, central and state governments should launch measures to deal with it

There is a 'huge' scope for improvement in tourism sector, everyone should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022

Chief of Defence Staff to ensure coordination and provide effective leadership to three services will be created

Discussions should now be held on one nation, one election, it is imperative to make the country great

India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years

We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure building

India does not want to wait too long for incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded

Our aim is to reach among the first 50 nations in ease of doing business

'Jal Jivan' mission to make drinking water available to all households announced, govt will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it

GST brought to life the dream of one nation, one tax. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in energy sector

The scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life; the decision should not be seen through political prism

India is strongly fighting against those supporting terrorism

India is not the only target of terrorism in the region; countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected

If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams

Peoples trust in us have given us new strength, the 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses

Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome; these are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years

The government should have minimal role in people's lives

Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard

India will soon become open defecation free country

With inputs from PTI

