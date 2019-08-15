Narendra Modi encourages family planning to prevent population explosion

national

Prime Minister said a small family can contribute to nation-building as the country needs a healthy and educated society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children at Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Narendra Modi in his speech addressing the nation on Independence Day, encouraged family planning to prevent population explosion and stated there is a need to think whether one can fulfil aspirations and dreams of their children or not. "Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to address the issue of population explosion in the country. In our country, parents now need to give serious thought to whether they will be able to fulfil their children's dreams and aspirations. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion," said Prime Minister Modi.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. Watch. https://t.co/V6cCfmRPRx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Also Read: Narendra Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat on 73rd Independence Day

"If you do proper family planning then you will naturally see that a smaller family can be happier, healthier and more content. The family will remain free from diseases with more resources," he added. Narendra Modi also stressed that both state and Centre government should join hands to deal with the population explosion. Prime Minister also added that a small family can contribute to nation-building as the country needs a healthy and educated society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #IndiaIndependenceDay: Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/i4MtqucqhK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Also Read: Independence Day 2019: Naredra Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort

"There is one section in our society who believes in family planning and we are thankful to them. They meet all the requirements of their children. Our children's future cannot rely on society. Through family planning one can show their love for the nation... it is true patriotism. We need to respect such families," Modi said. "In the 21st century, we as citizens of this country need to understand that development and prosperity begin only when individuals are healthy and resourceful. As there are so many illnesses around efforts cannot just be at the government level. Everyone has to contribute," he added.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Narendra Modi: Govt took key decisions within 10 weeks of coming to power

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates