Narendra Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat on 73rd Independence Day

national

The Red Fort, from where Narendra Modi will address the nation, has been put under a high-security cover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after paying tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj during a condolence meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at Raj Ghat on Thursday on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. In a short while, Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Before the speech, visitors, performers and jawans have gathered at the fort. In his sixth consecutive address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to focus on the theme of 'New India'.

à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ #à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¤à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ à¤ÂÂà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¦!



Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

à¤°à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¤¾à¤¬à¤ÂÂà¤§à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤



Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians.

PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay: Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods. pic.twitter.com/yGCKlL1MTS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort. #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FOzli5INJi — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Jai Hind!" tweeted Modi from his official Twitter account. In the backdrop of the I-Day, the multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. The Red Fort, from where Narendra Modi will address the nation, has been put under a high-security cover.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates