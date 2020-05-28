Highway horror: Speeding vehicle hits donkey in Kandivli, leaves it injured on road

(From left) Piyush Kumawat, Amit Shah, Meeta Malvankar and Omkar Kalgutkar, who came to the donkey's aid . Pics/Satej Shinde

The lockdown seems to have given some people the licence to drive rashly, as a donkey was hit by a speeding vehicle and left injured on a road in Kandivli East on Wednesday. mid-day's senior photographer saw the donkey and was instrumental in getting it medical aid.

Senior photographer Satej Shinde got in touch with animal welfare NGOs, and finally after more than three hours it was taken to Parel's SPCA, where its condition is said to be critical.

Shinde had left his house for an assignment, and when he reached the Western Express Highway opposite Sai Dham in Kandivali East, he saw the injured donkey.



The injured donkey was taken to the Parel SPCA and its companion was taken to an NGO's animal shelter at Boisar

Shinde said, " At around 8 am I saw the injured donkey and it appears that the poor creature was hit by a vehicle. The donkey was trying to get up but was unable to do so as its front left leg was injured. I called animal welfare NGOs and it was after three hours that personnel from one NGO came to the spot along with police and BMC officials, and the donkey was taken to Parel SPCA for treatment."

While Shinde was trying to help the donkey, a good Samaritan also gave it glucose water. While interacting with the locals, Shinde found the donkey was lying on the road since the previous night but no one had helped it.

Another donkey which is probably its companion, was standing nearby.

Personnel from the NGO Mumbai Animal Association and its volunteer Amit Shah reached the spot with a BMC veterinarian. Shah said, "It seems that the donkey was hit by a speeding vehicle. It was taken to Parel SPCA at around 12.30 pm. Its spinal cord is broken and it's condition is said to be critical."

