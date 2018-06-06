Hilarious! Ranveer Singh mouths Simmba's Marathi punch line, Sara Ali Khan mistaken for Amrita Singh

The makers of Simmba, Rohit Shetty, and Karan Johar have kickstarted the film's shoot from Wednesday onwards. The film's team has shared a hilarious photo and video featuring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shetty and Johar



Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar on the sets of Simmba

The most-awaited shoot of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's co-production film, Simmba kickstarted on Wednesday. The photo and video from the sets is a total laugh riot! This just proves that the film will be a double laughter bonanza. Although the set and the film gives you a deja vu of Ajay Devgn's Singham, we aren't complaining. The film's lead actress Sara Ali Khan also got herself confused whether she's come on the sets of Singham 3 or her film Simmba.

The video begins with Ranveer Singh mouthing the punch line from Simmba in Marathi. As it is known that he essays the role of a cop, he says, "Three-star police inspector Sangram Bhalerao, Jo deto traas, tyacha mi ghetto class. (I take troublemakers' class)." Post which, Rohit Shetty comes running in and asks Ranveer Singh if he has lost it for revealing the film's dialogue. Later, defending himself Ranveer Singh blames it on Karan Johar.

Well, the twist begins when Sara Ali Khan enters the scene and asks both of them in Marathi, if this is the set for Singham 3. To which, Rohit being the entertaining guy that he is, says, "Haila! Amrita Singh." However, that's not the end to it, Sara Ali Khan gave it back by threatening and chasing them. Well, although she is a mirror image of her mother Amrita Singh, her acting prowess reminds us of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Singham Returns.

Then follows the maverick's entry – Karan Johar, who informs everyone that the fun and madness has just begun, and the film is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper, and will see Ranveer Singh play a rowdy police inspector.

Watch the video here:

