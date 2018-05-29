Ranveer Singh sports a moustache, has he started work on Simmba?

Ranveer Singh plays a rowdy cop in Simmba, which is the remake of a Telugu film, Temper. The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty and its poster has Singh sporting thick moustache



Ranveer Singh sports his Simmba look as we spot him outside his gym. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

After delivering a spectacular performance in the film and at the box office with Padmaavat, the actor has been on a non-stop shooting spree with his next, Gully Boy. The film is by Zoya Akhtar and has Alia Bhatt in one of the lead roles with Singh. Now that the film's shooting has been wrapped and after an interim break, owing to his shoulder injury, the actor, seemingly, has started work on his next film, Simmba.

Simmba is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper and stars Sara Ali Khan along with Ranveer. The film is being helmed by the king of masala genre, Rohit Shetty. On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh was spotted outside his gym displaying his beefed body and the moustache. The makers had unveiled Simmba's poster in December 2017, which had Ranveer play a cop flaunting his unmissable moustache.

Take a look at Baba's (as Ranveer is fondly called by his fans) new look:



Ranveer in his Simmba look

While talking about his association with Shetty, the Bajirao Mastani actor had said, "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre…"

Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer Singh to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. "He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me - Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye."

Ranveer Singh will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. Along with Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, too, will be seen in a pivotal role. It is scheduled to hit the screen on December 28.

