Himansh Kohli talks in-depth about his upcoming love song, Tera Sheher

music

Himansh Kohli, who features in this song, Tera Sheher, says that anyone and everyone will be able to relate to this song, as it emotes pain, and pain is a universal feeling

Himansh Kohli. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kohlihimansh

Life imitates art and often art borrows from life. So it was not surprising when actor Himansh Kohli who features in the forthcoming single Tera Shehar shared that he dug into his own pain to portray the turmoil of the character portrayed by him in Mohd. Kalam's first single. Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Amaal Mallik, the song is presented by T-Series.

Tera Shehar talks about unrequited love, talks about the pain and anguish of loss in love. When asked if he drew from his growing up or college days to do justice to emotions that the story in the song is trying to show. Himansh elaborating on the process said, "The song by itself speaks volumes. This is a song that every person will be able to connect with in his life. I have also been through that phase and had a recent experience and hence the song and its lyrics resonated with me. The lyrics have depth and stir strong emotions within. After hearing the song, I felt, ke Manoj ji ne shayad ye ganaa maano mere liye hi likha hai."

Also Read: Neha Kakkar regrets breaking-up with Himansh Kohli in public

Himansh maintains that there have been plenty of love stories. There are love stories which are not successful and are unable to put themselves into words. The actor feels people will be able to connect to the song because of the way it has been rendered by Mohd. Kalam and the way the story of the song has been so beautifully captured in the video.

He adds, "A lot of people would be able to connect with Tera Shehar. Not because they have gone through a breakup or because they may have had some issues but because there is pain in the song and Pain is a universal feeling. Voh pain sabki life mein, kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi form mein hoti hai. Tera Shehar aisa gaana hai jo unn saari emotions par aapko pakad lega aur aapko ek trance mein le jaayega, to deal with your pain, to understand it and to feel lighter after it."

Himansh recalls a line of an old song -- 'Voh afsaana jisse anjaam tak lana na mumkin, ussey ek khoobsurat modh dekar chodhna achcha.' "Tera Shehar brings out those exact emotions. Wahi emotions jinsey main bhi connect hua aur main hissa bana iss magical song --- Tera Shehar ka", he signs off.

'Tera Shehar' presented by T-Series and Manoj Muntashir Entertainment in association with R-Chills Music releases today.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar defends ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli, says he didn't betray her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates