Neha Kakkar regrets breaking-up with Himansh Kohli public

music

Neha Kakkar, who has been vocal about her breakup with Himansh Kohli is now feeling regretful for making her personal life public. The singer says, Himansh doesn't deserve this hate

Neha Kakkar shared this photo on Instagram account.

The last two-three months have been quite tough for Neha Kakkar as her relationship with Himansh Kohli went kaput, days after making it official on the national television. The singer revealed her state of mind through Instagram while she wept in private and on reality shows. Neha also revealed that she went into depression. However, after the hullabaloo around her relationship with Himansh Kohli falling apart, the singer has spoken about it at length in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Speaking about it, Neha Kakkar said, "I am a very emotional person. Whatever happened in my personal life in the last few months was very unhappy." She also added that she regrets making her personal life too public and considers herself at fault for it. "I’m regretting the fact that I made my personal life so public. When it’s all happy, then you don’t see any problems. But it is during the bad times that you realise people can be so negative towards you and that shocked me."

Neha Kakkar has a massive fan following on social media and Himansh was at the receiving end of hate and negative comments. "Himansh did nothing to deserve all that [flak]. He was nothing like that at all. Still, he received so much hatred and negative comments on social media," said the Dilbar singer.

The 30-year-old has learnt a lesson from this experience and will never make her personal life public. "I would not make the same mistake again, I will not make my personal life public. I have also realised that being a celebrity, there will be negative people and hatred around. But there is so much more positivity. Once you embrace that, you will not be affected by the negative side," affirmed Neha Kakkar.

The singer recently turned out to be the most followed Indian on Instagram with more than 20 million followers. Neha took to her social media account to celebrate this happiness with her fans and friends.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar defends ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli, says he didn't betray her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only