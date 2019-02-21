Watch Video: Neha Kakkar breaks down on the sets of a reality show

television

A video of Neha Kakkar getting emotional on the sets of Super Dancer 3 is doing the rounds on social media

Neha Kakkar's fan club shared this on Instagram.

Neha Kakkar is going through major heartbreak after her relationship went Himansh Kohli went kaput and is struggling with it. However, the singer appeared on the sets of a dance reality show, Super Dancer 3 and got emotional after watching a heart-touching performance. The contestant performed on Neha Kakkar's song, 'Maahi Ve' from Wajah Tum Ho, the singer couldn't control her emotions and tears started rolling down her cheeks. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media. One of Neha's fan clubs has shared the video on their Instagram account.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli made their relationship official on national television, and soon after that their relationship went downhill. The reason for their break up is still unknown. While Neha has been vocal about her pain and feelings, Himansh hasn't spoken about it.

The 30-year old singer took to her Instagram account to confess that she is going through heartbreak and is in depression. She had written, "Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You're successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you're successful! [sic]"

This isn't the first time that she cried on a show. Neha also got emotional on the sets of a singing reality show, Indian Idol, when a participant sang an emotional track. In the month of January, Neha released her own version of Darshan Raval's song, Tera Ghata, which apparently was indicated towards Himansh Kohli.

Neha, who has lent her voice to songs like London Thumakda, Kaala Chashma, Aankh Maarey has had an inspiring journey from being an Indian Idol season 2 contestant to becoming a judge on the singing reality television show in its tenth season.

