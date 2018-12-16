Neha Kakkar shares heart-wrenching posts after breakup with Himansh Kohli

television

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli, who were even contemplating marriage, have drifted apart from each other

Neha Kakkar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehakakkar.

Barely after two months of admitting their relationship on national television, things went kaput between singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli. The duo fell in love while they were shooting for a music single 'Oh Humsafar' in Greece. The couple was quite vocal about their relationship and often professed their love to each other on social media. Neha's Instagram was all about mush with Kohli.

However, things have gone sour between the two; both, Neha and Himansh have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The playback singer has deleted all her snapshots and memories from Instagram.

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and expressed her feelings through the photo-sharing app. Her posts collectively was a reflection of her state of mind and heart. Neha revealed through her Insta story that she had invested herself with extreme emotions in this relationship.

Here are the snapshots of her posts:

It was in September that Himansh surprised Neha by appearing on Indian Idol 10 (Neha is one of the judges on this singing reality show). They also hinted towards the possibility of marriage soon. However, things have now fallen apart for Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli.

Neha, who has lent her power-packed voice to songs like London thumakda, Tukur tukur, Kaala chashma, Chhote chhote peg and Morni banke, has had an inspiring journey from being an Indian Idol season 2 contestant to becoming a judge on the singing reality television show in its tenth season. While Himansh Kohli made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan. He later starred in films such as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. However, his acting career never took off, as none of the films gave him any recognition.

