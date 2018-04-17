Oh Humsafar song: Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli get romantic

Composed by T-Series artist Tony Kakkar, vocals rendered by Neha Kakkar and Tony, the video is shot in the beautiful locales of Greece



Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli in a still from the song, Oh Humsafar

T-Series' new single Oh Humsafar, featuring singer Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli, sung by Neha and Tony Kakkar, penned by Manoj Muntashir, composed by Tony Kakkar and directed by Charit Desai is all set to win hearts. Shot in stunning Greek locations of the island of Crete, Oh Humsafar is the kind of song that will make you want to fall in love again. Not surprising then that Neha says she enjoyed doing this single. "I am very particular about the kind of work I do. When I discussed this with Tony Kakkar and T-Series, the vibe was extremely positive and I took this up instantly."

Watch the song here:

The team of Oh Humsafar shot the video in Greece at freezing temperatures. Neha Kakkar assures, "…But with the company of Himansh Kohli, my closest friend, and the super awesome team, everything seemed a cake walk. I hope my fans love the song as much as we enjoyed making it."

Recalling the shooting days in Greece, Neha gushes about an unforgettable memory, "Everything about the shoot was special, but one of the most awesome moments was when Himansh Kohli decided to treat me to some authentic Indian cuisine which was very difficult to get. He took over two hours to look for a decent Indian restaurant and asked them to specially make my favourite dish Rajma Chawal. It made my day."

For Himansh Kohli too, the experience of shooting Oh Humsafar was nothing less than awesome. He says, "The best part of the entire project is that I am working with the people I am most comfortable with. My first movie Yaariyan was produced by T-Series, which makes this even more special. Neha and Tony are my best buddies, so for me, it was more of fun than work."

The complete package of the song --- the exotic locations and vocals by Neha and Tony is a sure-shot hit combination maintains Himansh. "We worked hard and partied harder. Shooting in Greece was a perfect call by the production team as it does justice to the song. I am sure Oh Humsafar will be loved by our fans."

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "Oh Humsafar packs in freshness and a rare radiance that you will not have seen for a long time in the way a Single is shot. It is sweet, fun and enjoyable. It's a beautiful composition, has excellent melody and production values. I have liked it and I hope the audience likes it too."

