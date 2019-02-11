Neha Kakkar opens up about breakup with actor Himansh Kohli

music

Neha Kakkar had broken up with Himansh Kohli at the end of 2018. In an interview, she said that being single is the best feeling of her life

Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar opened up about her breakup with Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli, saying she dedicated all her time to someone who didn't deserve it. She further added that she's happy to have moved on from the phase and is thankful that she can spend more time with family and friends.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Neha said, "Right now, being single is the best feeling. When I was in a relationship, I wasn't able to give time to my family and friends. I dedicated all my time and energy to the person who didn't deserve it. And in spite of that, he always complained of not being together."

The Coca Cola singer further added, "After this bad experience, I'm not ready to fall in love just yet. I'm happy being single and am in a good space right now. I'm grateful for whatever happened because it taught me the value of family."

Neha had shared some heartfelt messages on Instagram after her breakup last year. The ex-couple had even unfollowed each other on Instagram. The singer had also deleted all her posts and memories with Himansh from Instagram.

Neha, who has lent her voice to songs like London Thumakda, Kaala Chashma, Aankh Maarey has had an inspiring journey from being an Indian Idol season 2 contestant to becoming a judge on the singing reality television show in its tenth season.

Also read: Singer Neha Kakkar's battling depression; says 'Let me live my life. Do not judge me, please'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates