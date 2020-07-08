Himanshi Khurana: There was a time last month that I started getting panic attacks

Himanshi Khurana, who participated in the last season of Bigg Boss, has spoken in an interview to Times of India about how she was trolled on social media, how she became a victim of body-shaming, and also revealed that she began to get panic attacks that led to a meeting with a psychiatrist.

She first talked about the online trolls and said, "I have been trolled a lot on social media. Before and after Bigg Boss 13. I have been body shamed a lot. I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the internet. Most of the girls go through it. People who know about it will relate with me. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight."

She then stated how she began getting panic attacks and said, "There was a time last month that I started getting panic attacks, then I had to take counselling, I met a psychiatrist. I am mentally very strong and deep down I know that this is show business and I have to take care of myself. It took two weeks of healing to get better. There were people who didn't even know me, but they were still writing nasty things about me and I was very depressed."

The trolling didn't stop here and continued even during the lockdown, said Khurana. The actress stated, "During lockdown, I was again trolled because someone's song was coming out, or making news to follow and unfollow someone. I am saying it's my social media and it's my prerogative who I want to follow or not. It's my personal account. I don't believe in digital relationships. I have been working in the industry for the last 10 years, if someone wants to talk to me, they directly call me or I directly do it."

Khurana is also a well-known Punjabi actress and has acted in films like 2 Bol and Sadda Haq.

